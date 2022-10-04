UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 22.2% during the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $209.59 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.79 and its 200 day moving average is $206.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

