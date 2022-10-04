UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 72,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 599.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $119.24 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $164.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.04.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

