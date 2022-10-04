UMB Bank n.a. Makes New $539,000 Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,010 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $90.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. On average, analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

