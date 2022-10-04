UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 337 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

