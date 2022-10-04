UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 509 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Copart were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $109.65 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.08. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

