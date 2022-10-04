UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUEM. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $23,073,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,117,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NUEM opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.