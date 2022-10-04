UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.38. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.16 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

