UMB Bank n.a. Sells 125 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Humana were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Humana by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.28.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $499.52 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $514.98. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.85 and a 200 day moving average of $464.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

