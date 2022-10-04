UMB Bank n.a. Sells 125 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 3.2 %

MCO opened at $250.87 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $242.61 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.73 and a 200-day moving average of $296.97.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.92.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

