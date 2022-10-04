UMB Bank n.a. Sells 13,281 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,281 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3,035.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.07 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

