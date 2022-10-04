UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,653 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,506 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 264,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $13,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE FCX opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

