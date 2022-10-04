UMB Bank n.a. Sells 223 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,837 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.60.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $187.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.30. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3,120.15 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

