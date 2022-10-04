UMB Bank n.a. Sells 245 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 885.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 181.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total transaction of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total transaction of $6,819,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,563,556 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.08.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $542.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $610.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.98. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $500.08 and a fifty-two week high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $18.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

