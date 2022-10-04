UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,473 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

UMB Bank n.a. lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 496,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after buying an additional 197,976 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31.

