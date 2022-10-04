UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,857 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $49,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $283.70 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

