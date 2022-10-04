UMB Bank n.a. Sells 311 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after purchasing an additional 738,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,266,000 after purchasing an additional 776,224 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

