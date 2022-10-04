UMB Bank n.a. Sells 340 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

A has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $165.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

