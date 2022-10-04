UMB Bank n.a. Sells 7,250 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,645 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

