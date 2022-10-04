UMB Bank n.a. Takes Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 391.34%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson purchased 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $250,647.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

