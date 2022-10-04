UMB Bank n.a. Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,427,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,481 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.56.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.