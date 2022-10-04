Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Upwork were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,144,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 265.1% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,212,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Upwork by 2,444.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,226 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $37,576,000. Finally, XN LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $20,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.23.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,246.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,274 shares of company stock worth $1,858,531. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

