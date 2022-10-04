VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $810,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.8% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

SMH opened at $191.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.95. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $185.11 and a one year high of $318.82.

