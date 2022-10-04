Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

