Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 732,703 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,050 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.3% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $37,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 102,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,081,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,173,000 after acquiring an additional 210,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 650,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 99,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 3.1 %

VZ stock opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

