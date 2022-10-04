Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Shares of VZ opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

