Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Trimmed by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Visa were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $11,919,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,060,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $229,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Visa by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 269,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $343.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.83 and a one year high of $236.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

