Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa stock opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.