Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Holdings Reduced by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after acquiring an additional 138,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,402,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.3% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after acquiring an additional 95,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Vista Outdoor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.03 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.