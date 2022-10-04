Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 2,389 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.08. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

