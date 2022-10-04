Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 121.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 89,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Loews by 33.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth about $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of L opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on L shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

