Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.9% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.25.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $273.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $308.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 123.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.17%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

