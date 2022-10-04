Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,506,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,390 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

