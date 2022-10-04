Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 232 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

