Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 4,309 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,782,000. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.50. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $127.08 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

