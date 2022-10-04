Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 494 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Henry Schein by 132.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 23.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after acquiring an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $44,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,427,000 after acquiring an additional 427,442 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,707,000 after purchasing an additional 320,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.07 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

