Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 272.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,555,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,899,000 after buying an additional 12,835,559 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $65,040,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 897,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after buying an additional 174,638 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 593,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the period.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA PULS opened at $48.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $49.66.
