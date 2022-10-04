Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in PVH by 37.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 2,820.0% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth $99,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth $110,775,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in PVH by 13.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on PVH to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.53.

PVH Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.