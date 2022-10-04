Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 133,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after purchasing an additional 678,268 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.44.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $39.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

