Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 334.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 428,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after buying an additional 113,279 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $36.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.70. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

