Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,106,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,811,000 after purchasing an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,964 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $336.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $672.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.16 and its 200 day moving average is $397.83.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

