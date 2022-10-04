Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 830.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 118.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $740,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.86. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $100.09.

