Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.0 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $336.64 on Tuesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.75.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYC. DA Davidson downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.67.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.