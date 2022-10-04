Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of State Street by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. UBS Group cut their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of STT opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

