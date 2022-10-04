Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTD. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $2,352,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,365.00, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,338.60.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,133.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,258.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,257.65. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,081.67 and a twelve month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.