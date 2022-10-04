Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.16 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.38.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

