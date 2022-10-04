Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 354.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.66 and a 200-day moving average of $263.47. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.44 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ANSYS to $345.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

