Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKF stock opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $54.72.

