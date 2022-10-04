Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 457.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Snowflake by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 0.6% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Snowflake by 5.3% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 2.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $172.51 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.66 and a 200-day moving average of $166.35.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

