Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

