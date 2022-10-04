Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Maxim Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.07.

SVB Financial Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $354.89 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $328.27 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $445.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.68 by ($2.08). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.